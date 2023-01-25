Liberty Middle School Youth Shine In Math Counts Competition
EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School had something to celebrate this week after defeating Lincoln Middle in the annual District 7 Math Counts competition.
Liberty Middle School recognized the following individuals with a special salute:
Ameila Zhang, Annica Miller, Daniel Wang, and Alan Chen for being the first-place team.
Daniel Wang won first place in the individual and Countdown rounds.
Alan Chen won second place individual and Countdown round.
Liberty officials said luck to all members participating in the Regional Completion on Saturday, February 4.
