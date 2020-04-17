EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School seventh-grader Aryana Jones finished fourth in the middle school category of the national 2020 Jostens Photo Contest.

Aryana's photo titled "Introduction to Microscopes" finished fourth out of nearly 5,000 entries. A total of 108 received special recognition.

Liberty Middle Principal Beth Crumbacher said that Aryana's photo had to be "truly exceptional" to have placed in the national competition.

"Way to go, Aryana," the principal added. "Aryana is a member of Liberty Media Club, which produces the online student newspaper and the yearbook."

