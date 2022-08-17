EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School has a theme set for the school year for everyone to be “legendary.” If the start is any sign of the year to come, the Liberty School year will definitely fit that theme.

Students were greeted by excited administrators, teachers, support staff, and students on Wednesday morning for the first official school day in the Edwardsville District.

Liberty Middle’s veteran Principal Allen Duncan said he felt a great atmosphere was set for opening day and there was indeed “great excitement.”

“We wanted to make the first day of school special for everybody and want them to come back tomorrow and continue to be fired up,” he said. “We want an atmosphere that is fun, and we want the kids to feel safe, welcome, and comfortable.”

Principal Duncan said Liberty has a tremendous cast of students and he knows they will do great things this year.

“We are going to have a good school year,” the 18-year veteran in the Edwardsville School District said.

