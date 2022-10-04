Liberty Middle Language Arts Teacher Diana Lockwood's Son Inspires Her To Work In Education Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School seventh grade language arts teacher Diana Lockwood did not consider a career as a teacher until she and her husband had a son. 25 years later, it is still a decision she is happy she made. “When I became a regular part of Nick’s school and classroom, I decided I wanted to return to school to get an education degree. It was a great decision!” The students are the main reason Lockwood has stayed in education. Article continues after sponsor message “They have kept me in the classroom, enjoying every aspect of my role in their academic lives. I love watching them learn and all the varied processes they go through as they acquire new information and skills,” said Lockwood, who added that she has also been privileged to work alongside some of the most outstanding faculty and staff of District 7, both in and outside her building. Seventh graders are especially interesting to Lockwood. “They change so much over the course of the school year, academically, socially, and emotionally. I get an early glimpse of the fine young adults they will become.” When she is not in the classroom, she enjoys motorcycling, cooking, photography, and travel. “I also like to look for and go on new adventures, something I intend to do a lot more of when I retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending