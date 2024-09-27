EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School gymnasium was filled with more than just the usual cheers and spikes Thursday night, Sept. 26, 2024. In addition to the excitement of a girls volleyball match against Belleville West, it was also Teacher Appreciation Night, an event that brought an extra layer of community spirit to the game.

Each player on the Tigers' team invited their favorite teacher to the match, recognizing the significant role educators play in their lives. The teachers were honored with gift bags and heartfelt letters of appreciation from the players, expressing their gratitude for the support and guidance provided throughout their school years.

The event took place on Sept. 26, 2024, and aimed to strengthen the bond between students and teachers, highlighting the importance of educational support in extracurricular success. The gym was a scene of camaraderie as teachers and students shared smiles and stories, making the evening memorable for all involved.

The Tigers went on to defeat Belleville West in a spirited girls' volleyball match, but there was a sense of appreciation and community that resonated throughout the gym all night long.

