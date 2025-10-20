NORMAL - The Liberty and Lincoln cross country teams from Edwardsville School District #7 delivered strong performances at the IESA Class 4A State Meet on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

The Liberty boys team secured second place, while the Lincoln girls team finished third.

Individually, five runners from the two schools earned all-state honors. Lincoln’s Abigail Godard placed 12th, and Audrey Floyd finished 21st. Liberty’s Evan Thompson achieved third place, with Harrison Jackstadt coming in 19th. Additionally, Lincoln’s Preston Brown took sixth place.

The Edwardsville School District 7 congratulated all the runners on their successful season and their impressive results at the state competition.