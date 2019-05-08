Liberty Bank's '3s For the Money' Awards Given to Local High Schools
Liberty Bank’s tradition of supporting local high schools with their “3s For The Money” basketball promotion recently concluded for the 2018-2019 season. This season marked the eighth year of the promotion and resulted in $4,920 being distributed to the five participating area high schools and their fans.
“This program has allowed us a great opportunity to assist the schools while tying in with the enjoyment of area high school basketball. We’re pleased to have awarded over $25,000 through our “3s For The Money” program since we started working with the schools basketball teams during the 2011-2012 basketball season,” says Liberty Bank Vice President –Retail/Branch Manager Jeremy Watters.
During the recently concluded high school basketball season, the bank once again partnered with Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School and Mississippi Valley Christian School on the promotion. Each 3-point basket made by a varsity boys or girls player during home games earns $10 for the school. A tote board located in each gym tracks each school’s total. At the conclusion of the season, Liberty Bank presented each school with a check for their winnings. The funds will be used by each of the participating schools for a worthy cause of their choosing.
The Banks “3s For The Money” program also includes a fan shooting event, which selects one lucky fan at halftime of each home game. Each fan gets the opportunity to win up to $100 cash.
For additional information about Liberty Bank, call 618-467-2000 or visit its website at www.bankliberty.com
