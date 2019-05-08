Liberty Bank’s tradition of supporting local high schools with their “3s For The Money” basketball promotion recently concluded for the 2018-2019 season. This season marked the eighth year of the promotion and resulted in $4,920 being distributed to the five participating area high schools and their fans.

“This program has allowed us a great opportunity to assist the schools while tying in with the enjoyment of area high school basketball. We’re pleased to have awarded over $25,000 through our “3s For The Money” program since we started working with the schools basketball teams during the 2011-2012 basketball season,” says Liberty Bank Vice President –Retail/Branch Manager Jeremy Watters.

During the recently concluded high school basketball season, the bank once again partnered with Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School and Mississippi Valley Christian School on the promotion. Each 3-point basket made by a varsity boys or girls player during home games earns $10 for the school. A tote board located in each gym tracks each school’s total. At the conclusion of the season, Liberty Bank presented each school with a check for their winnings. The funds will be used by each of the participating schools for a worthy cause of their choosing.

The Banks “3s For The Money” program also includes a fan shooting event, which selects one lucky fan at halftime of each home game. Each fan gets the opportunity to win up to $100 cash.

For additional information about Liberty Bank, call 618-467-2000 or visit its website at www.bankliberty.com

