Liberty Bank’s tradition of supporting local high school with the “3s For The Money” basketball promotion recently concluded for the 2015-16 season. This season marked the 5th year of the promotion and resulted in $2,560 being distributed to the four participating area high schools.

During the high school basketball season, Liberty Bank once again partnered with Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School and Marquette Catholic High School on the promotion.

“Working with each of the schools on this has been a pleasure. As a strong community supporter, we are proud to provide some much needed funds to the high schools with our unique 3s For The Money campaign,” says Liberty Bank Vice President Bret Mayberry. “The Redbirds, Eagles, Oilers and Explorers varsity players combined for a total of 256 3-pointers made during home games this season, with each made shot being worth $10 for their school. Liberty Bank is pleased to have awarded nearly $12,000 thus far with the 3s promotion and we look forward to delivering more 3s For The Money winnings to each high school in the coming seasons.”

Each school’s progress throughout the season is tracked on a tote board located in their high school gym. At conclusion of the season, each school is presented a check for that season’s winnings. The funds will be used by each of the participating schools for a worthy cause at their school.

The bank’s 3s For The Money promotion program also includes a 3-point half-time shooting competition which selects one lucky fan for at each home game. The fan gets the opportunity to win up to $100 cash.

For additional information about “3s For The Money” or Liberty Bank call 618-462-7000 or visit its website at www.bankliberty.com.

