ALTON - The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) is currently celebrating its 125th year of connecting bankers and advancing banking with a traveling Illinois banking history exhibit. The exhibit has been on display at various events throughout the year. The exhibit is scheduled for a local stop at Liberty Bank’s Alton location, 2403 Homer Adams Parkway on Monday, October 31st from 9am to 3pm. The free exhibit is open to the public and gives a brief history of banking in Illinois. Visitors can view such items as the 120-year-old gold-embossed Chairman’s Pin, a decorative gavel made with wood from the very first bank in Illinois and a number of books and photos dating back to the 1800s.

“We are pleased to be a member and supporter of the Illinois Bankers Association and thank them for bringing the exhibit to our area,” says Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford.

This is be the last stop for the IBA traveling exhibit, which soon will become part of a permanent museum housed in the IBA’s Springfield, Illinois office.

Liberty Bank is a locally owned community bank with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. Additional information about the bank can be found at bankliberty.com or by calling 618-462-7000.

