ALTON – Alton Mayor Brant Walker today announced five major events that will take place this summer at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. “Over the last two years, we have presented a compelling list of entertainers at our amphitheater, from Kenny Rogers to Alison Krauss to Lynyrd Skynyrd. We are so excited to continue the momentum with our line-up for 2016”, stated Walker. “We are pleased to offer ticket prices lower than last year as well as great free events for the entire family”, explained Walker.

Summer / Fall event schedule as of May 13, 2016:

Sunday, July 3 – The City of Alton presents Fireworks on The Mississippi. Come enjoy food, drink, live entertainment by HUSON & THE HOODOO CATS and a fabulous fireworks display over the Mississippi River. This event is FREE to the general public. A special VIP ticket can be purchased for an upgraded experience, which includes parking close to the venue.

Saturday, July 16 – Feed The Need Benefit Concert featuring RODNEY ATKINS with special guest JANA KRAMER. This concert will benefit Senior Services Plus, a non-profit 501 C-3 United Way agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living. Ticket prices start at $40.

Saturday, July 23- WIL 92.3FM presents THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND with Special Guest to be announced. From his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor to young artists and still a road warrior at age 78, Charlie has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children and others in need. Ticket prices start at $22.50.

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday, August 27 – Sauce Magazine presents the ALTON FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL. The City of Alton will partner with Sauce Magazine to welcome the second annual Alton Food Truck Festival at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater with musical entertainment by BOOGIE CHYLD. This event will showcase food trucks from around the region offering global street food cuisine. Due to overwhelming popularity, this year’s festival will feature more trucks, more food and more drink sales stations! Alton Food Truck Festival is FREE to the general public. Each food truck will have a different food offering with a range of prices. A special VIP ticket can be purchased for an upgraded experience, which includes parking close to the venue and complimentary drink tickets.

Friday, September 9- WIL 92.3FM presents Country Music legend TRAVIS TRITT with Special Guest to be announced. More than 27-years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern-rock influenced artist continues to display strong sales activity, sell-out shows, and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. Ticket prices start at $29.50.

Tickets are available through http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/, Metrotix, The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO), or charge by phone at 314-534-1111. All shows rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges.

Support for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater comes from Liberty Bank, the City of Alton, Simmons Hanley Conroy, Coors Light-Fritz Distributing, Argosy Casino, Clark Properties Alton Center Business Park, Dr. Pepper 7UP, CNB Bank and Trust, American Family Insurance Gerard Fischer, Allied Waste, Illinois American Water, Roberts Ford, Nautilus Fitness Center, Coleman Country Campers, St. Peter’s Hardware, The Telegraph, Atlantis Pools, Grandpa Gang, Landmark Realty Matt Horn, Quality Pontiac, BJC Healthcare, 1st MidAmerica, Dave Mungenast, WBGZ-1570AM/94.3FM, Advantage News, The Bank of Edwardsville, Arrow Signs and Outdoor Advertising, Ardent Mills, Phillips 66, OSF Saint Anthony’s and Ameren Illinois.

About the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is a 4,000 capacity venue located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Alton, IL’s Riverfront Park. It is owned by The City of Alton, administered by the Alton Amphitheater Commission, operated by the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau and maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. Visit http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/ for full details.

More like this: