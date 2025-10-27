EDWARDSVILLE - Lia’nice Cruzin knows exactly what she wants to do after high school, and she is working hard to achieve it.

For her accomplishments, Lia’nice Cruzin is a Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Cruzin, a senior, has been a member of the track and field team since her freshman year. She also participates in wrestling stats and recently joined Breast Cancer Awareness Club. She has been a member of Med Occupations HOSA Club, an organization for future healthcare leaders, for two years.

It takes a lot of responsibility and dedication to balance extracurriculars with academics, but Cruzin makes it look easy. She gives everything 110% and focuses on helping other people as often as she can.

When Cruzin isn’t busy with her studies or her other activities, she can be found spending time with her loved ones, walking, running, camping or hanging out at the lake.

With such a caring and compassionate personality, Cruzin’s interest in the medical field comes as no surprise to her loved ones and teachers. She explained that it can be difficult to prioritize both self-care and selflessness, but she works hard to make sure she and everyone else in her life are taken care of.

“I plan to attend a four-year university to earn my bachelor’s degree in nursing,” Cruzin shared. “I am a very giving person; I try my best to not put people's needs and feelings before mine, but if I can help in any way, I will try!

Congratulations to Lia’nice for this recognition by Edwardsville High School!

