EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior softball catcher Lexie Griffin has delivered many key hits for the Tigers in her career, and one was on May 24 in the IHSA Class 4A regional semifinal at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex. She hit a leadoff double over the left fielder's head that nearly left the park, then saw courtesy runner Grace Blakemore score the winning run on a squeeze bunt in Edwardsville's 1-0 win over Quincy.

The win allowed the Tigers to advance to the final on May 27, and for the feat, along with all her other contributions, Griffin has been named an iCAN Clinic Female Athlete Of The Month. Edwardsville's girls won 1-0 over Belleville East in the sectional semis on Tuesday and now play in the sectional championship game against Bradley-Bourbonnais at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Pekin.

Griffin, who plays for head coach Lori Blade, felt very good after the occurrences when interviewed recently.

"I'm feeling really good," Griffin said. "I think I was getting a little nervous in the middle, but I knew that when it came down to it, I just needed to step up for my team and do what was needed."

The hit and subsequent run ended a tremendous pitcher's duel between Edwardsville's Ryleigh Owens and Quincy's Brynn Krutmeier in a game where both sides deserved tremendous credit.

"Our pitcher, Ryleigh, she's amazing," Griffin said. "She's been an ace for us all year, but our defense is always backing her up, they've always got her back. We've just got to stay ready all the time."

On her game-winning hit, Griffin felt it was time to step up and start the winning rally.

"Basically, I was swinging for the fences the whole game," Griffin said, "and I knew that it was time to shorten up. I was ready whenever I got my pitch, I was just making contact and hitting a line drive."

On the play where the Tigers scored the winning run, Griffin described it as a chance that worked out well for the team.

"Grace was on third and she's really fast," Griffin said. "It was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt and then, we were going to go on the throw and it ended up working out."

