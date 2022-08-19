Lewis Shoots Three-Under 69, Wins Individual Title As Tigers Win Large School Madison County Boys Golf Title
WOOD RIVER - Edwardsville sophomore Mason Lewis shot a three-under-par
69, his first-ever sub-70 round, to win the individual championship while the
Tigers ran away with the team title in the large school Madison County boys golf
tournament Thursday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.
The Tigers won with a 297 team score, well ahead of runners-up Alton, who
shot a 322, Highland was a very close third with 323, Collinsville placed fourth
with a 325, Triad came in fifth with a score of 345, and Granite City came in sixth
with a 391.
Alex Siatos of the Redbirds came in second, two shots off the pace with a 71,
while Sam Ottwell came in sixth with a 78. Alton also got solid scores of 85 from
Cooper Hagen and 88 from Charlie Coy.
To go along with Lewis' title-winning score, the Tigers had a 74 from Carter
Crow, a 75 from Joe Chiarodo, and a 79 from Bennett Babington. All four
finished in the top ten.
The tournament hosted 13 schools, however, those scores for the other four schools were unavailable at press time.
Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.