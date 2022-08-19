WOOD RIVER - Edwardsville sophomore Mason Lewis shot a three-under-par

69, his first-ever sub-70 round, to win the individual championship while the

Tigers ran away with the team title in the large school Madison County boys golf

tournament Thursday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Tigers won with a 297 team score, well ahead of runners-up Alton, who

shot a 322, Highland was a very close third with 323, Collinsville placed fourth

with a 325, Triad came in fifth with a score of 345, and Granite City came in sixth

with a 391.

Alex Siatos of the Redbirds came in second, two shots off the pace with a 71,

while Sam Ottwell came in sixth with a 78. Alton also got solid scores of 85 from

Cooper Hagen and 88 from Charlie Coy.

To go along with Lewis' title-winning score, the Tigers had a 74 from Carter

Crow, a 75 from Joe Chiarodo, and a 79 from Bennett Babington. All four

finished in the top ten.

The tournament hosted 13 schools, however, those scores for the other four schools were unavailable at press time.