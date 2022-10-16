ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has announced six new associates: Patrick F. Ganninger, Allison E. Knopp, Ryan J. Krutz, Andrew J. Meyer, Skylar S. Petitt and Jacquelyn H. Sicilia.

Patrick F. Ganninger practices in the Estate Planning & Probate Department of the firm. He develops and implements tax and estate plans for individuals and families and advises clients on wills, trusts, administration of trusts and estates, preparation of gift and estate tax returns, antenuptial agreements, and asset protection. He graduated from St. Louis University School of Law in 2022.

Allison E. Knopp is practicing in the Litigation Department. She represents individuals and companies in a broad range of disputes, including complex commercial and civil litigation. She graduated South Texas College of Law Houston in 2022.

Ryan J. Krutz practices general business and transactional law in the Corporate Department. Ryan helps clients navigate various corporate matters including mergers and acquisitions, corporate formation and restructuring, regulatory compliance, commercial real estate transactions, and corporate and commercial contract issues. He graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law in 2022.

Andrew J. Meyer is practicing in the Corporate Department. He has a general business law practice and focuses on a variety of corporate matters. He graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 2022.

Skylar S. Petitt practices in the Litigation Department. He advises individuals and businesses on matters relating to commercial and civil litigation. Prior to joining Lewis Rice, Petitt served as a law clerk for Rita B. Garman of the Illinois Supreme Court. Before enrolling in law school, he spent eight years in the United States Army, most notably serving as an Infantry Platoon Leader while deployed to Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012. He graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2020.

Jacquelyn H. Sicilia is practicing in the Corporate Department. Jacquelyn assists clients on all aspects of transactional matters, including corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and general corporate matters. She has experience negotiating, drafting and reviewing a wide variety of documents to facilitate the closing of business deals.

