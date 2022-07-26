ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has named Harry Bell III, a first-year law student at University of Missouri School of Law, and Diamond Harris, a first-year law student at Saint Louis University School of Law, as the first recipients of the Larry L. Deskins Scholarship.

The scholarship, which honors Lewis Rice’s late partner Larry L. Deskins, awards $7,500 scholarships to two first-year law students at Washington University, Saint Louis University or University of Missouri law schools who are members of economically disadvantaged or underrepresented groups in the legal profession. Scholarship funds will be awarded to Bell and Harris this fall and can be used for tuition and expenses during their second year of law school. Bell has a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in local government from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois.

He is involved in the Black Law Student Association and Health Law Association at the University of Missouri School of Law.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Larry L. Deskins Scholarship will assist me in obtaining a legal education, which in turn will provide me with the skills necessary to connect important theoretical concepts to real-world scenarios that I will face in my day-to-day work as a practicing attorney,” Bell said. Harris obtained her master’s degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Florida, and an associate degree in paralegal studies from Roger Williams University in Providence, Rhode Island.

At Saint Louis University School of Law, she is a board member of the Honor Council and a member of the Black Student Association and the Women Law Student Association. “Black female lawyers are one of the highly underrepresented minority groups in the legal field,” Harris said. “I believe that with my experience and determination I will be able to forge a way for economically challenged black women and any other underrepresented community that is interested in the legal field.” Bell and Harris will be honored during an award ceremony August 1, 2022, at Lewis Rice’s downtown St. Louis office and will be featured on the firm’s website, social media and other publications.

The Larry L. Deskins Scholarship is part of Lewis Rice’s “Next Level” Diversity and Inclusion Programs created to proactively promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal industry. ### About Lewis Rice Throughout the Firm's history, Lewis Rice attorneys have made excellence the foundation of their practice. Founded in 1909, more than a century of service gives the Firm the experience, resources and tools to serve their clients' dynamic needs.

A diverse team of more than 160 attorneys provide counsel and solutions for the challenges facing local, regional and national businesses, as well as individuals and families. Lewis Rice maintains offices in downtown St. Louis, suburban Town & Country and Jefferson City, Missouri and Edwardsville, Illinois. The Firm also has offices in downtown Kansas City, Missouri and suburban Overland Park, Kansas.

More like this: