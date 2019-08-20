GODFREY – Five full-time faculty members have joined Lewis and Clark Community College for the 2019-2020 academic year. Each fills a vacated faculty position.

“These are five new faculty members who bring backgrounds, professional experiences and unique talents that will be shared with our students, faculty and staff,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Linda Chapman said. “We’re excited to have them.”

Angela Hung, Art

Hung has taught in the Art Department since 2007 as an adjunct instructor. She has taught ceramics, sculpture and 3D Design at L&C, Blackburn College and St. Louis Community College. In addition to teaching, Hung will plan, promote and implement art exhibitions.

David Petrullis, Architecture

Petrullis is a registered architect who, for the last 14 years, has directed the Architectural Technology Program at the College of Lake County, where he also taught in the Construction Management Technology and Computer Aided Design departments. Petrullis has worked as an architect in his own practice and a principal architect in two other firms. He has taught for the College of DuPage, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Herzing College in Madison, Wis.

Dr. Rosemarie Vithayathil, Biology

Vithayathil earned a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the University of California Irvine, a B.S. in Biology from Southern Connecticut State University and was a Postdoctoral Associate at Yale University. She has taught at Washington State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Southwestern Illinois College, McKendree University and Maryville University.

Abby Stephens, Biology

Stephens taught for 10 years at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as an adjunct in the Department of Biological Sciences where she was also the Lab Coordinator. She taught for several semesters as an adjunct at L&C, teaching Anatomy and Physiology. Stephens earned a B.S. in Biology from Aurora University and an M.S. at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Ashley Mayernik, Nursing

Mayernik earned her baccalaureate and master’s degrees in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the neonatal intensive care unit and St. Anthony’s Health Center as a Medical Surgical nurse. Mayernik taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri St. Louis for several years.

Faculty in-service week is happening now, with classes starting Aug. 26. There’s still time to enroll.

For more information call (618) 468-2222 or visit the college’s website at www.lc.edu.

