GODFREY – Potential students and curious parents are invited to Lewis and Clark Community College’s Nursing Open House from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Templin Nursing Building, located on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Attendees will learn about Lewis and Clark’s nursing program requirements and explore our nursing labs,” said L&C Nursing Director Sheri Banovic. “They will have the opportunity to talk to current nursing students to get a glimpse into the life of a Lewis and Clark nursing student. Admissions, financial aid and housing representatives will be available.”

The Nursing Open House will include general information about the program, tours of the Nursing Building and other state-of-the-art facilities, a nursing student panel, interactive exhibits, simulation lab and skills demonstrations, and parent information.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the job outlook for registered nurses is bright. The median wage for registered nurses in 2015 was $67,490 per year, and the projected growth of job openings for registered nurses is much faster than average.

“Lewis and Clark graduates are well prepared and employed throughout the area at different healthcare agencies,” Banovic said. “The program is two years in length and affordable. Through our transfer and dual enrollment agreements, students can seamlessly transfer to other institutions for a bachelor’s degree to obtain the most cost-effective, high-quality education.”

For more information about L&C’s Nursing program, visit www.lc.edu/nursing.

More like this: