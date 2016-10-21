GODFREY – Students can now take classes and earn credits between fall and spring semesters with Lewis and Clark Community College’s new intercession class offerings.

Kent Scheffel, L&C vice president of enrollment, said the classes offer students more options.

“Students can use the abbreviated session to stay on schedule with their degree plan or shorten the time necessary to earn their degree or certificate,” Scheffel said.

These online or web-blended condensed courses will run from Dec. 19 through Jan. 13.

Classes will be offered in art, biology, business, health, English, history, literature, music and politics.

“Because of the condensed format of these classes there will be limited course offerings and classes may fill up fast, so students are encouraged to begin enrolling now along with their regular spring semester classes,” Scheffel said.

Registration for spring begins October 24. Students should schedule an appointment an academic advisor to learn more.

For more information about intersession and spring courses visit http://www.lc.edu or call (618) 468-2222, (800) YES-LCCC.

