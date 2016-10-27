GODFREYLewis and Clark Community College’s men’s soccer team won 5-0 Wednesday against Illinois Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-I Region 24 playoff.

The L&C men earned the No. 4 seed in Region 24 and are 15-5 this season.

They defeated SWIC last Saturday 6-0 in the first round of regional play, and will play at Parkland Saturday at noon for the NJCAA Region 24 title.

The L&C women’s soccer team will play Southwestern Illinois College in the NJCAA D-I Region 24 semifinal this Thursday at 2 p.m. at Lewis and Clark.

The women are No. 14 in the national rankings and are 15-1-1 this season.

They defeated the Lincoln College Lynx Sunday 9-0 in the first round of regional play.

Photos of The Trailblazers soccer teams are available at www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/. For more information on Trailblazers athletics visit www.lc.edu/athletics

