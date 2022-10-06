Lewis And Clark Scholarship Applications Now Open!

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s scholarship application is now available for students planning to attend in 2023-2024. Apply today at www.lc.edu/scholarships.

The entire application process is online. Filling out a single application will match students with all eligible scholarships.

More than 175 scholarships are available for a total value of nearly $600,000. Scholarships vary in amount, but about half cover full annual tuition and fees, approximately $4,500 for an in-district, full-time student.

“Thanks to our Board of Trustees and generous donors, there are scholarship opportunities available for people of all ages, abilities and levels of academic achievement,” said L&C President Ken Trzaska. “These scholarships are removing financial barriers to higher education faced by our students. Student loan debt has eclipsed an astonishing $1.6 trillion in the United States. Scholarships provide immediate solutions and prevent future economic challenges.”

Last year, more than 400 students applied for 175 scholarships.

“Scholarships are competitive,” said Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver. “Students should apply as soon as possible. There are also scholarship opportunities available for students from a specific town, or who are people of color, or who are women, among others.”

Weaver said potential Class of 2023 high school Valedictorians, Salutatorians, and students in the top 20 percent of their class should apply immediately, as there is a finite number of full scholarships for these students and they are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. In June, L&C’s Financial Aid department will verify that students qualify for these scholarships via their official transcripts.

The application asks for demographic information and includes two essay questions.

“The essay questions are the key,” Weaver said. “One asks students to share their education, career and life goals. The other asks them to explain why they need a scholarship. The essays give students a chance to make a compelling case for themselves.”

Weaver said the essay questions are the students’ opportunity to stand out to the Scholarship Review Committee, which is composed of educators from local school districts, and directors on the board of the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation. These community leaders volunteer their time every spring to review the applications and select the recipients.

“The quality of the applications last year was impressive,” said L&C Foundation Director of Development Debby Edelman. “Students took advantage of the essay to share how life-changing a scholarship would be for them. That’s exactly why people fund scholarships, to help others.”

To apply, students must have a Lewis and Clark email and password, so incoming students will need to apply to L&C first at www.lc.edu/applying. Once the college application is processed, new students will need to contact the L&C’s Help Desk at (618) 468-HELP to retrieve their credentials. They can then apply for a scholarship at www.lc.edu/scholarships by clicking “Apply Now.”

Students in high school dual credit courses already have assigned credentials and should contact L&C’s Help Desk at (618) 468-HELP or helpdesk@lc.edu to retrieve them.

For more information on scholarships at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/scholarships. Contact scholarships@lc.edu or L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.