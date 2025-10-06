GODFREY – Prospective students of all ages and their families are invited to visit Lewis and Clark Community College during its upcoming Discover Day open house, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, from 3-5 p.m. in The Commons.

Future Trailblazers, both traditional students—those coming directly from high school—and non-traditional adult learners, will explore how Lewis and Clark can support their educational and career goals.

Advisors and enrollment staff will be on hand, as well as financial aid, faculty, support services, and student organizations. Information will be available on nearly 30 degree and certificate programs, including fields like healthcare, technology, and business.

“Discover Day provides a great opportunity for prospective students to explore various career options and learn how Lewis and Clark can support them in achieving their goals,” said Cherise Jackson, Vice President of Student Affairs.

For traditional students, Lewis and Clark offers a cost-effective path to a four-year degree, with transfer programs that can save students more than $21,000 on tuition. Small class sizes and personalized attention from faculty help students build strong academic foundations and lasting connections.

Adult learners will find flexible options tailored to their needs, including evening classes, online courses, and workforce training programs. Financial aid staff will be available to assist with the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and explain grants, loans and scholarship opportunities.

The college’s 2026–2027 scholarship application is currently open, with more than 175 scholarships available, including full-ride awards for qualifying students.

Discover Day is held each year on Indigenous Peoples’ Day in October and President’s Day in February, when many local school districts are closed, allowing families to attend without missing school or work.

Learn more at www.lc.edu/admissions/tour-campus/discover-day.html or by calling the Student Welcome Center at (618) 468-2222.

