GODFREY – A variety of free entertainment will be offered by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music department this September.

“Bach to the Future” will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. The group plays contemporary arrangements of Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. The event is presented by Hayner Public Library and Lewis and Clark Community College. Admission is free and reservations are recommended by calling (800) 613-3163.

Enjoy a night of cool music, hot wings and pizza at the “Wings and Strings” concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in the Ringhausen Music Building. This free concert features L&C faculty, students and guest performers. Beverages and cash bar will be available.

Local organists will entertain during “Organ Spectacular VII” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The concert will feature organists Ray Bentley, Stephen Eros, Robert Raymond, Pauline Stillwell and Roy Stillwell

For information on events, contact Lewis and Clark’s Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

