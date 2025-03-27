GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is debuting a new Associate in Applied Science (AAS) degree in Human Services beginning with the Fall 2025 semester, and enrollment has officially begun.

Program Coordinator Chad Keller said the degree is for students who have an interest in helping others develop the knowledge and skills needed to provide direct support to clients seeking social services. Those clients might include individuals with intellectual or physical differences or those dealing with mental health concerns. Professionals in this field often also help youth and older adults access support services at area community organizations.

“This degree is about helping people make in a difference in their communities,” Keller said. “It reflects the unique opportunity LC has as a community college to offer a degree pathway for students who are passionate about social work and psychology but who are not interested in pursuing a bachelor's or who want to wait and gain some practical training and skills before committing to one of those degree programs.”

Students in the program will gain skills in clinical interviewing, assessment, crisis intervention, and ethical decision making and will end their training at Lewis and Clark by completing fieldwork with area human service agencies.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the AAS degree, short-term certificate options are available for those who are already working in the field but who want to enhance their skills or add to their resume.

“Nationally and regionally, there is a shortage in behavioral health workers,” said Dean of Liberal Arts, Business and Information Technology Randy Gallaher. “The college is addressing the shortage by training work-ready human service paraprofessionals to fill roles with area agencies.”

Some of these include Birth to Five Illinois - Region 41, Centerstone, Chestnut Health Systems, IMPACT CIL, Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation, Macoupin County Public Health Department, Madison County Mental Health Board, and William M. DeBell Achievement and Resource Center.

“These organizations were a part of the initial conversations that led to the creation of this program,” Keller said. “They will continue to be involved even after it launches.”

To learn more, contact the Keller at (618) 468-4764 or cjkeller@lc.edu or visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/human-services.html. The L&C Human Services program is also on Facebook.

Fall enrollment began March 17 and will continue through the start of classes. Apply today at www.lc.edu, make an appointment with your advisor, call (618) 468-2222, or email enroll@lc.edu.

More like this: