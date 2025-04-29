GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting community stakeholders to join team members, students and alumni in a retrospective and celebration of the past year’s progress made toward the college’s strategic plan.

The third annual State of Trailblazer Nation is set for 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

“Our students are our most important priority,” said President Ken Trzaska. “Your support and advocacy are critical and appreciated. They provide our team the opportunity and resources required to serve our students and communities at a high level.”

The college’s strategic plan is a three-year rolling plan that is refreshed annually. It is grounded in four key directions, each of which comprises a list of measurable aspirations to move the college forward:

  • KD1: Create Enrollment and Retention Improvements
  • KD2: Invest in Program and Curriculum Development
  • KD3: Improve Lewis and Clark’s Internal and External Stakeholder Engagement
  • KD4: Invest in Data and Technology Transformation

Among others, some of this year’s highlights are:

  • Increase in billable credit hours
  • Improved student retention rate
  • New courses and program offerings
  • Increased satisfaction with campus culture
  • Record-breaking community events
  • Noteworthy volunteer efforts
  • New efforts to engage with L&C and Monticello alumni

In-person attendance is encouraged, but a Zoom option will be available at:

https://lewisclark.zoom.us/j/88623327876?pwd=NFDNGBbtdnpzFCyTXgmSRMBAuTafJP.1

By Phone: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 886 2332 7876

Passcode: 261052

Learn more about the college’s strategic plan at https://www.lc.edu/college-information/mission-vision-and-values/strategic-plan.

Anyone with questions should reach out to Executive Secretary Sue Keener, in the President’s Office, at 618-468-2001 or skeener@lc.edu.

