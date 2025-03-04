ELSAH - Brad Winn, Historian, will present a talk, “Lewis and Clark in Illinois,” on Thursday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill Street, in Elsah, Illinois. Illinois was the point of departure for the two-and-half-year journey. The team spent more time in Illinois than any other state except North Dakota.

Winn taught at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, winning Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member in History and Humanities in 2022. He also served as Superintendent of the Lewis and Clark State Historical Site in Hartford, Illinois.

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the lecture. The presentation will be streamed live, with registration available on historicelsah.org.

This presentation is one of this year’s Hosmer-Williams Lectures sponsored by Historic Elsah Foundation and underwritten by Liberty Bank: A United Community Bank.

Attention media, print and otherwise, for additional information, contact us, at historicelsah@gmail.com, or visit our website, historicelsah.org.

