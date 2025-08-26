GODFREY, Ill. — Lewis and Clark Community College hosted its annual Media Day on Monday, Aug. 18, bringing together more than 200 student-athletes as part of the Athletics department’s team-building activities ahead of the fall semester.

The event provided an opportunity for local news media to engage with coaches and players and gain insights into the teams’ upcoming seasons.

It also served as a platform for media training, individual and team portraits, multimedia content creation, and autograph sessions for team posters to be distributed to local fans and businesses throughout the 2025-2026 academic year.

Athletic Director Cody Zippmann emphasized the importance of the event in developing student-athletes beyond their sports careers. “The press-conference format is a part of the media training we do for our athletes,” Zippmann said. “Everyone on staff is in the business of building a well-rounded student athlete.

We have two years to accomplish this by giving them as many opportunities as possible. It is at the core of what we believe in as Trailblazers.

From media day experiences to a speaker series covering a wide range of topics, our standard as a department is to develop a student athlete that will make an impact on society long after their years as a Trailblazer. It’s what makes us different.”

Sophomore Abby Kreitner of the Trailblazers women’s basketball team highlighted the benefits of the event. “It was great to have multiple photographers there to take pictures with the team,” Kreitner said. “It was wonderful getting to know new teammates and reconnect with the returning players. All the photos turned out great and are already being used to promote the whole team well.”

Sophomore Raylin LaCava also reflected on the event’s impact. “Getting to see all teams come together and interact on the first day set the tone on day one,” LaCava said. “This is an exciting year for me being able to play again (after an injury last year) and having a new team dynamic while learning from all the new personalities and coaches.”

Lewis and Clark’s Media Day continues to be a key component in preparing student-athletes for their roles both on and off the field.

