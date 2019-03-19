GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will host its annual Job Fair this spring, hoping to match students and community residents with employers from throughout the region.

The fair is open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, April 3, in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

This event is free for both employers and job seekers and typically draws more 350 attendees each year. More than 75 employers have registered for the event this year.

“A wide variety of area employers take part which means lots of different opportunities for job seekers,” said Terry Lane, director of L&C’s Career and Veteran Services. “Wireless access and computers will be provided so job seekers can visit employer websites or complete applications online. Technical assistance will also be available.”

Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring copies of their resumes.

Participating employers will be added as they are confirmed to the Career Services webpage, www.lc.edu/career, and to the public Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/385212718616842. Job seekers do not need a Facebook account to view the event, but if they have one, they can follow the event for update notifications.

Anyone with questions can contact Lane at (618) 468-5500 or at tdlane@lc.edu for more information.

Visit www.lc.edu/career to view the employer list or learn more about L&C Career and Veteran Services.

