GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting the campus and community to its first ever summit on artificial intelligence at 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 6, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, following the State of Trailblazer Nation at 1 p.m.

“AI is here and it’s not going anywhere,” LC President Ken Trzaska said. “We are interested in how we can utilize AI as a tool and a partner, rather than a roadblock to higher education.”

An interdepartmental mover team comprising faculty and staff have spent the last year or so diving into the world of AI and developing policies and a guidebook for how its use might look like at the college, for both administrative and academic use.

Joliet Junior College President Clyne Namuo will share his experience with an AI version of himself called “Cyber Clyde” that is utilized at JCC.

Canyon GBS Founder Joseph Licata will be the keynote speaker, offering an introduction of his company’s work around AI in education and how it affects platforms like competency-based education, which Lewis and Clark is invested in.

Following the speakers, Trzaska, along with Chief Data and Technology Officer Ron Wall and Adjunct Psychology Instructor Ryan Downey, will take part in a panel discussion around the mover team’s experience, followed by a Q&A session for audience participation.

Students, community members and college team members alike are encouraged to join. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will also be on Zoom – By Phone: (312) 626 6799, Meeting ID: 881 1585 3571, Passcode: 498092

Trzaska said he hopes the summit becomes an annual event at Lewis and Clark.

