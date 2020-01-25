GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey held an event commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday afternoon.

“I think that it's fantastic they were able to provide some information that is both educational and entertaining that otherwise, our students and community may not be exposed to. It’s obviously a positive collaboration that we were able to integrate the community into what we are presenting here at the college,” said Jared Hennings of Lewis and Clark Community College.

The L&C Diversity Council event was presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities. The National Endowment for the Humanities funded the event. It was open to both students and the public for free. Attendees got to enjoy music, an MLK presentation, and a talk from Cindy N. Reed.

Reed, who is a writer, poet, public speaker, and singer, gave a powerful presentation entitled “MLK: A Resounding Voice through the Ages”. During her talk, she read three of her original poems.

“We have a committee that has been working to ensure that each program that we present is different from the previous years. Those of the committee, Brenda Lancaster, Mario Love, Tandra Taylor, and of course our fearless leader who is the reason why this and been conceived and why this continues to move forward, Dr. Mumba Mumba,” said Hennings.

Many Lewis and Clark students also took part in the event, reading historic speeches. Those students were Marieneke Moyegan, Ayinde Bennett, David Crull, Charlette Jackson, Deshon Womack, Tahje West, and Martez Trezvant.

The Lewis and Clark Community College Gospel Choir performed for the crowd. The cast of “Change to Passage” a Mr. Paul H. Pitts Production, performed a part of the new musical.

The event brought out a great showing of both students and members of the community.

“The crowd here today is a testimony that this program has some meaning and some value and is something that we should continue,” said Hennings.

