GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has a variety of events planned in February to honor Black History Month.



“The Black History Month Committee at Lewis and Clark believes the college has prepared something for everybody for the month of February,” said Black Student Association Adviser Jared Hennings. “We’re looking forward to another year of inclusive programming for our students, youth and adults in the community. We have a good mix of old reliable events, like the Underground Railroad Tour and the Red Cross Blood Drive, along with new additions, like Judge Jennifer Hightower and ‘Noah’z Ark.’”

Feb. 1 ­– Big George Brock Jr. and the NKG Band Blues Performance

The month-long celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Reid Cafe, with a blues performance from Big George Brock Jr. and the NKG Band.

Feb. 2 – Pathways to Leadership Workshop

Community leaders who have shaped their careers through perseverance, vision and discipline will share their journeys to inspire the younger generation to become leaders in their own right during Pathways to Leadership, which will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Ahlemeyer Atrium (Trimpe 141).

Feb. 4-5 – ‘Noah’z Ark’ Performance

3 Purple Coat Productions will present “Noah’z Ark,” by Playwright/Director Leah Becoat, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, and again at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Hatheway Cultural Center. The play is a powerful story of faith, hope and courage with unexpected twists and turns. The cost of admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students 17 and under.

Feb. 8 – Judge Jennifer Hightower, Speaker

Judge Jennifer Hightower will discuss the Madison County judicial system and present info pertaining to career success in the legal field and choosing law as a profession. She will highlight her background as an example and motivate students to strive for excellence. Hennings will facilitate the event, which will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Reid Memorial Library.

Feb. 9 – Life Happens with Mad City Money Workshop

The Life Happens with Mad City Money hands-on simulation will give students a taste of the real world, complete with occupation, salary, spouse, student loan debt, credit card debt and medical insurance payments. The event will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Ahlemeyer Atrium (Trimpe 141).

Feb. 11 – African Dance Workshop and Performance

A variety of dance techniques from various African countries, including Katherine Dunham style and Hip Hop, will be taught to youth ages 6-teens. Workshops will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and a $10 fee, along with advance registration, is required. A performance, which is free and open to the public, will follow at 1 p.m. “I’m very excited about this being the second year of the dance workshop, because last year the local dance students really came out and enjoyed the experience,” Hennings said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Feb. 15 – East St. Louis Community Performance Ensemble Performance

The East St. Louis Community Performance Ensemble will lead an interactive dance performance at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Reid Café. The performance will feature traditional West African drumming, artifacts and performances. Students will be encouraged to participate as they learn various techniques.

Feb. 16 – Underground Railroad Bus Tour

Back for the fifth consecutive year, the Underground Railroad Bus Tour will depart at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, from the parking lot next to security building near the north entrance of the Godfrey campus. Participants will explore some of the various locations throughout the Riverbend area where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South. Tour guide J. E. Robinson will provide the history and perspective of these noteworthy sites. Although the tour is free, reservations are required.

Feb. 21 – D.C. Cooper, Speaker

Communications expert D.C. Cooper will highlight the value of becoming more proficient in public speaking at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Reid Memorial Library. Attendees will learn to develop skills and become more confident and competent when speaking in formal and informal settings.

Feb. 22 – SIUE Black Theater Workshop Performance

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Black Theatre Workshop is a performance troupe that celebrates the voices and visions of SIUE's diverse student population. This year's production will pay tribute to famed playwright August Wilson. Born in 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he wrote his first play, “Jitney,” in 1979. “Fences” earned him a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award in 1987. Wilson won another Pulitzer Prize in 1990, for “The Piano Lesson.” In 1996, “Seven Guitars” premiered on the Broadway stage, followed by “King Hedley II” in 2001 and “Gem of the Ocean” in 2004. The tribute performance will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Feb. 27 – Red Cross Blood, Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Drive

A Red Cross blood, bone marrow and organ donation drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in The Commons. Both students and community residents are encouraged to donate.

Feb. 28 – Student Activities Soul Food Offering

L&C Student Activities is inviting L&C students to grab some grub during a traditional soul food offering, which will feature favorites, including greens, black-eyed peas, corn bread, fried chicken and candied yams, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Reid Café.

“We want our community to take advantage of the many offerings,” Hennings said. “Even better, most of the events are free of charge. You can’t beat that.”

Those wanting more information about L&C’s Black History Month Calendar or to register for an event can contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu

More like this: