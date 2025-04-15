SPRINGFIELD – Members of Lewis and Clark Community College’s chapter of FBLA Collegiate brought home 24 awards from the Illinois State Leadership Conference in Springfield this past week, including advisor of the year.

“The competition showcased the exceptional business acumen and leadership skills of our LC students,” said Advisor Christina Wickenhauser. “We were recognized as the largest FBLA Collegiate Chapter in the state of Ilinois. Nicc Edwards, our club president, was awarded the Dr. Tina Dierkes Sponsorship his second year in a row for his active contributions. And I was very humbled by the recognition I received as Advisor of the Year.”

The conference, held March 29-30, gathered students for a weekend filled with leadership development, networking and competition. Nine participants, including eight current LC students and one alumnus, competed in 32 different events spanning objective tests, presentations, and case studies.

The chapter's outstanding performance earned them seven first-place awards, nine second-place awards, four third-place awards, and four fourth-place awards, and qualified all participants to advance to the National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas, at the end of May, where they will compete against top FBLA chapters from across the nation.

Those awards included:

Breanna Welch (Vice President): Impromptu Speaking (Presentation) - 3rd, Job Interview (Presentation) - 4th

Finn Gibson: Foundations of Accounting (Objective Test) - 4th

Jordyn Gibson: Supply Chain Management (Objective Test) - 1st, Foundations of Accounting (Objective Test) - 2nd, Organizational Behavior & Leadership (Objective Test) - 2nd, Foundations of Finance (Objective Test) - 4th

Julia Janus (VP of Marketing): Job Interview (Presentation) - 2nd, Future Business Executive (Presentation) - 3rd, Public Speaking (Presentation) - 3rd.

Logan Simmons (Secretary): Impromptu Speaking (Presentation) - 2nd

Mariah Macon: Foundations of Selling (Objective Test) - 1st

Mason Ferrell (Alum): Foundations of Finance (Objective Test) - 1st, Sports Management & Marketing (Objective Test) - 1st, Foundations of Selling (Objective Test) - 2nd.

Nicc Edwards (President): Job Interview (Presentation) - 1st, Public Speaking (Presentation) - 1st

Vondasia Pittman (CFO): Foundations of Economics (Objective Test) - 1st, Foundations of Finance (Objective Test) - 2nd, Public Speaking (Presentation) - 4th.

Mariah Macon & Julia Janus - Community Service Project - 2nd

Nicc Edwards, Breanna Welch & Vondasia Pittman - Marketing, Sales & Communication Case Competition - 2nd

In addition to competition, attendees had the chance to attend workshops, hear from a keynote speaker, and engage with professionals from various industries. The conference allowed students to grow both personally and professionally, while building connections with peers and business leaders from around Illinois.

FBLA is open to all LC students, no matter their major, as all career paths need to develop leadership skills. Anyone interested in learning more about FBLA can contact Wickenhauser at (618) 468-4512 or cmwickenhauser@lc.edu.

Local businesses are encouraged to support LC FBLA Collegiate by offering financial sponsorships, hosting workshops, participating in events, or recruiting talented students for internships and entry-level roles. Your support helps cultivate the future leaders of the business world.

FBLA Collegiate is a national organization that prepares college students for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development, and networking opportunities. Illinois FBLA Collegiate includes chapters from colleges and universities across the state, each committed to fostering the next generation of business leaders.

