Lewis and Clark Events Calendar Oct. 21-Nov. 9, 2019

L&C Art Faculty Exhibition: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18-Nov. 9, Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.

10/26 – Celebrate! Fanfare, Fireworks and the Fantastique, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731. www.altonsymphony.org.

10/27 – Piano Recital, featuring the students of Victoria Sowders: 2 p.m., Sunday, Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/28 – Fall Choral Concert, By the Seat of Our Pants, featuring the Concert Choir: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/3 – Switchback, featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormick: 2 p.m., Sunday, Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/5 – Neighbor Nights, Amphibian and Reptile Conservation: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

11/6 – Brown Bag Event, Rock Out with Landolfi Quartet: noon, Wednesday, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/8 – Glendale Riders Concert: 7 p.m., Friday, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. altongodfreyrotary@gmail.com.

11/9 – Violin Recital, featuring students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski: 3 p.m., Saturday, Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/9 – An Evening of Classic Elton, featuring the Dogs of Society, Music Department Scolarship Concert: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.