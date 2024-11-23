Listen to the story

GODFREY - Here's a look at the many events coming up soon at Lewis and Clark Community College:

Nov. 24, 2024 – Civic Memorial Theater Production: 2 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 377-7230.

Nov. 27 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Lakeland: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6290.

Nov. 30 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois College JV: 1 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6290.

Dec. 3 – Brown Bag Event, The Holly and the Brass, Featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet: Noon, Atrium, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Dec. 4 – L&C New Student Orientation: 4-6 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-2222.

Dec. 5 – L&C Diversity Council, Zwarte Piet – Harmless Cultural Heritage or Racist History?: 12:45 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4762.

Dec. 5 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. John Logan: 5 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6220.

Dec. 5 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. SEMO Prep: 7:30 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6290.

Dec. 7 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Lincoln Trail: 1 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6220.

Dec. 7 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, Nutcracker! Sugar, Ice and Everything Nice: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Dec. 8 – Switchback – A Celtic Christmas, Featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormick, Presented by The Hayner Public Library District and the L&C Music Department: 2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Dec. 8 – L&C Occupational Therapy Assisting Pinning Ceremony: 5 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4419.

Dec. 10 – L&C Board of Trustees Regular Meeting: 6 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium (TR 141), Trimpe Advanced Technology Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Virtual option via Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit www.lc.edu/bot.

Dec. 11 – L&C Rock Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Dec. 11 – Alton Symphony Orchestra Children’s Concert: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Dec. 11 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Rend Lake: 5 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6220.

Dec. 12 – L&C Applied Student Recital: 2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Dec. 12 – L&C Holiday Concert, Featuring L&C Faculty, Students and Friends: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Dec. 13 – Trailblazers Women’s and Men’s Basketball vs. StLCC: 3 and 5 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6220.

Dec. 13 – Alton Academy of Dance Show: 5-9 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 973-6812.

Dec. 14 – DK Dance Holiday Show: 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 433-9774.

Dec. 15 – Fitness ‘n Fun Christmas Recital: 2-4 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 257-7587.

Dec. 16 – An Evening of Jazz, Featuring the L&C Jazz Band and Alton High School Jazz Band: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Dec. 17 – College for Life, Nelson Holiday Performance: 1 p.m., LeClair Room, N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville. (618) 468-4127.

Dec. 18 – L&C Nursing Pinning Ceremony: 6 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-7401.

Dec. 18 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Rend Lake: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6290.

