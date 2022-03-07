Listen to the story

For current information regarding Lewis and Clark Community College’s operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.

Recurring event:

Alton Area Tax Project: 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, Templin Nursing Building, NU201, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Appointments are required. To schedule, visit https://AltonAreaTaxProject.com/appointment or call (314) 292-9597.

3/5-3/6 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Kirkwood: noon, Saturday and Sunday, Godfrey Ball Park, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5253.

3/7 – Trailblazers Softball vs. St. Louis Community College: 2 p.m., Godfrey Ball Park, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6270.

Article continues after sponsor message

3/7 – Black Student Art Show: noon-2 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-3270.

3/8 --L&C Board of Trustees Regular Meeting: 6 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe (TR 141), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Virtual option via Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit www.lc.edu/BOT/.

3/9 – Rally for Ukraine: Standing with Ukraine for Peace: noon-2 p.m., The Grove, Lewis and Clark Community College, 4800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.

3/9 – Trailblazers Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Quincy University: 2 p.m., Andy Simpson Tennis Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6250.

3/10 – Underground Railroad Tour: 1 p.m., departing from L&C Campus Safety office, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Reservations required. (618) 468-6400.

More like this: