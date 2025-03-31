GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College enrollment continues to climb amid a changing landscape and ongoing struggles permeating U.S. higher education.

In Spring 2025, Lewis and Clark had 4,547 unduplicated students, compared to 4,240 the previous year—an increase of 7.24 percent. Those students took a total of 36,296.5 credit hours.

“Lewis and Clark, like other community colleges, is naturally resilient,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson. “Our commitments to meeting students where they are, keeping costs low and providing access to education and training for in-demand career paths are all central to our identity as an institution. Our investments in innovative methods of instruction and new programs provide numerous options for students at all points in their educational journey.”

The semester’s total includes full-time, part-time, concurrent enrollment and dual credit enrollment.

Concurrent enrollment is when high school students are able to register for, and take, college-level courses at Lewis and Clark for full credit.

Dual credit is offered through LC’s High School Partnership program, in which students pay a small fee to receive full college credit for courses taken within their high schools. That headcount totaled 1,917 this semester, with students taking 10,859 credit hours at a much-reduced cost.

Non-dual credit students took 25,437.5 credit hours.

“Since 2021, Lewis and Clark has made significant strides in enrollment growth—11.87 percent from Fall 2021 to Fall 2024 and 14.37 percent from Spring 2022 to Spring 2025—bolstered by a clear vision of being accessible and agile in our offerings,” said LC President Ken Trzaska. “Despite the challenges facing higher education today, LC has emerged stronger through innovative initiatives and a commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

Trzaska noted several initiatives which account for the college’s positive trajectory, including enrollment growth, but also fiscal responsibility, innovative programming (like PACE, LC’s competency-based education program), and new offerings in areas like Avionics, Drone Pilot Training, Phlebotomy, Home Health Care, Human Services and more.

“The college is poised for continued growth through its sustainable approach—strengthening existing programs, avoiding new debt, and adapting to meet the needs of students and employers alike,” he said.

According to the Illinois Community College Board, 40 of the state’s 45 community colleges reported enrollment growth this spring. With enrollment totaling more than 285.000 this year, the 8.9 percent increase over last year’s community college enrollment represents the largest spring-to-spring enrollment increase since the Illinois Community College Board began collecting systemwide data in the late 1990s.

Fall enrollment began March 17 and will continue through the start of classes. Anyone interested can apply today at www.lc.edu, make an appointment with an advisor, or call (618) 468-2222/email enroll@lc.edu to register now.

