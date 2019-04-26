ALTON - A Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Godfrey first-grader - Sam Herring - had a special moment early Friday morning as he came to school on a Godfrey fire truck.

Sam’s mom, Jan, won the prize of a ride on the fire truck to school at a recent trivia night to benefit an effort to rebuild the Lewis and Clark Elementary playground with new equipment.

A total of $8,000 has been raised to date with a goal of $15,000 for the new playground.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lewis and Clark Elementary Principal Latasha Le-Flore-Porter was ecstatic about the fundraiser and the donation by the Godfrey Fire Protection to take the youngster to school on Friday on the truck.

“We really needed playground equipment; some of our playground equipment was outdated and a couple of our parents Kelli and Christina Hall, coordinated a trivia night to raise funds,” she said. “We had a trivia night and all the community seemed to donate. The Godfrey Fire Protection District donated a ride to school on a fire truck and that was a special prize.”

Sam Herring was nothing but smiles as he approached the school on the truck. Le-Flore-Porter said he was overjoyed to be able to take the ride by the fire department and it was such a kind gesture by the firefighters.

Anyone wanting to donate can send checks to Lewis and Clark Elementary, 6800 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL. 62035, and denote on the check it is for playground equipment, Le-Flore-Porter said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: