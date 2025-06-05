GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed the community to their annual Summerfest.

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, students, alumni and families gathered at the River Bend Arena on the LCCC Godfrey campus for a resource fair complete with bounce houses, face-painting, sno cones and more. Attendees could learn more about the college and local organizations.

“The goal of Summerfest is to reach out past our wall on Lewis and Clark’s campus and really bring the community out onto our campus,” said Daniel Nosce, one of the organizers. “It is one of the most important things to us as a campus community. We know that we have been here for a long time and we’ve had many people come through our doors, and we just want to invite them back. Hopefully, we’ll get generations of these potential students and past students.”

Representatives from LCCC departments were present to share about their work and opportunities at the college. Potential students could learn more about the clubs, organizations and educational tracts on campus.

Community resources, from Riverbend Head Start to the Alton Renegades, were also at Summerfest to inform people about their services and activities. Cherise Jackson, Vice President of Student Affairs, highlighted the importance of sharing resources like this with LCCC’s students and community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are a community college. Of course, we want to make sure that we’re out in the community providing opportunities for everyone to come to the campus, not only to provide any resources needed but also to assist them to get an affordable education,” she said.

There were several games and activities for kids to enjoy. Nosce noted that most of the organizations and departments in attendance “did their research” to create fun activities for the kids. He emphasized that part of Summerfest’s goal is to appeal to future students and encourage them to think about what they want to do after high school.

Summerfest is now an annual event at LCCC. Starting next week, kids can also enjoy the summer’s College for Kids weeklong courses offered throughout June and July.

Jackson added that enrollment is currently open for summer and fall classes for LCCC students. Nosce encouraged the community to keep an eye out for other events and opportunities offered at the college.

“Just look forward to the next big thing at Lewis and Clark,” he said.

More like this: