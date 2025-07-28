Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Live From Centerstone Resource Fair

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College is a great spot for students looking to push themselves out of their comfort zones.

In an interview on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello at Centerstone’s recent resource fair, Sebby, a student ambassador at LCCC, shared stories of working with the college and pursuing a degree in accounting. As a student ambassador, Sebby attends events like the resource fair and talks to prospective students about the college’s offerings.

“We have a lot of new programs every single day with our sports teams and clubs. We’re just growing and growing all of the time,” Sebby said. “We just hope to get the word out there and show that even though we’re a community college, we still offer the same plus extra things.”

Sebby shared that the student ambassador gig is “the best job I’ve ever had.” The coworkers are “really lovely,” and it’s been a great experience to meet new people.

Sebby also enjoys informing people about some of the programs that are “almost hidden,” meaning some of the lesser-known activities and programs happening on the LCCC campus. When giving tours, Sebby goes out of the way to show off these programs and share them with prospective students.

While college can be intimidating, especially to first-time students, Sebby encourages people to come out and see if LCCC might be right for them.

“As scary as it seems, everyone is really nice and it becomes really inviting really fast,” Sebby added. “I’ve made so many more connections than I ever thought I’d make.”

For more information about Lewis and Clark Community College, including how to apply, visit their official website at LC.edu.

