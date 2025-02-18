Lewis and Clark Community College Plans Remote Learning Day
Jan Dona
February 18, 2025 5:03 AM
GODFREY - LC Alert: Due to expected inclement weather, Lewis and Clark Community College will move to remote operations on Tuesday, 2-18-25.
Students should log in to their Blackboard accounts for instructions.
For more information, visit bit.ly/remote-day