GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Criminal Justice program is hosting an open house event for potential students in honor of National Criminal Justice Month next March.

“It’s the perfect time to learn about careers in this dynamic field,” said Program Coordinator Jessica Noble.

The event will run from 5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 6, in Haskell Hall, where the program is located.

Visitors can stop by on their own schedule to check out information about the program, take tours of the facilities, ask questions about potential career paths, interact with exhibits and pick up free L&C swag, while supplies last.

Students graduating from Lewis and Clark’s Criminal Justice program can pursue careers in a wide variety of fields, including law enforcement, corrections, probation/parole, court administration, private security, and more.

“Criminal Justice careers allow students to serve their communities and make a positive impact on public safety and the justice system,” Noble said. “This can be very rewarding for students passionate about service.”

Many of these fields are experiencing a high demand for trained and qualified professionals, due to retirements and staffing shortages, so now is a good time to earn a degree, Noble said.

Though degrees aren’t required for all roles in criminal justice, they do open the door for better hiring potential, higher wages and career advancement opportunities. In addition, the skills taught in the program, including critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving, are all highly transferrable to other fields.

L&C’s program provides students with real-world, hands-on learning experiences through labs, simulations, and field trips to local law enforcement departments and crime labs.

“Our faculty have extensive backgrounds working in law enforcement, corrections, and other criminal justice roles,” Noble said. “They bring that real-world expertise into the classroom.”

The program also boasts strong partnerships with local law enforcement agencies. L&C graduates are currently working at agencies across the community college district and beyond, which helps when it comes to internships and job placements after graduation, she said.

“Lewis and Clark offers an affordable and accessible education,” said Recruiter Daniel Nosce. “With 2+2 and other transfer degrees in programs including Criminal Justice, L&C’s program is a smart choice, whether you’re looking to find a job after graduation, or pursue further higher education.”

For working adults or students with busy schedules, Criminal Justice offers flexible course delivery as well – the entire program can be taken online or in person.

Registration opens soon for Fall 2025. To get started, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

For more information, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/criminal-justice.html or contact Noble at (618) 468-4524 or jbnelson@lc.edu.

