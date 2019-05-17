GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College celebrated the achievements of more than 1,000 members of the Class of 2019 during its 48th Annual Commencement ceremony, Wednesday, May 15, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham was the keynote speaker.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

L&C Honors College graduate Vanessa Perkinson and a friend embrace outside the Hatheway Cultural Center prior to Commencement, May 15. Photo by Laura Inlow, L&C Media Services

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham was the keynote speaker during L&C’s 48th Annual Commencement ceremony. Photo by Laura Inlow, L&C Media Services

Members of L&C’s Class of 2019 hang out at graduate check-in inside the Hatheway Gallery prior to the Commencement ceremony. Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

A graduate signals to her guests in the audience during the Commencement ceremony inside the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

Direct link to full Flickr album (new photos will be added over the next week) - https://flic.kr/s/aHskUAXLBC

 