Lewis and Clark Community College Celebrates Class of 2019

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College celebrated the achievements of more than 1,000 members of the Class of 2019 during its 48th Annual Commencement ceremony, Wednesday, May 15, in the Hatheway Cultural Center's Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham was the keynote speaker.