GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees has passed a special tax levy.

During their regular meeting on Oct. 14, 2025, the LCCC Board approved the special tax levy of 2.80 cents. The Board heard from President Dr. Ken Trzaska on why the college recommended the levy.

“This decision marks a pivotal step in our commitment to sustaining and strengthening the digital infrastructure that underpins teaching, learning, and campus operations,” Trzaska said.

This year, the recent state average is 27.80 cents. The Illinois Community College Board recently approved a special tax levy for LCCC of 2.80 cents per $100.

This new levy will bring in an estimated $1,734,453 when applied to the actual 2024 equalized assessed valuations, contributing to LCCC’s operating revenues. For taxpayers, this means taxes would likely increase just under $15 for a $160,000 home.

Trzaska explained that the college has chosen not to exercise a levy for the past three years. Instead, they have relied on previous bond revenue and “exceptional fiscal discipline” to maintain operations at LCCC.

The bond funds are “nearly exhausted,” according to the LCCC Board’s agenda for their Oct. 14, 2025, meeting. Most of the money from the levy will go toward information technology services at the college. IT expenses will shift to the operational budget going forward.

Trzaska noted that IT is an important part of the college’s work. The levy will allow them to continue to offer the best technology to students, teachers, administrators and staff.

“This year’s decision reflects a strategic investment to strengthen core IT systems that support instruction and campus operations, enhance data security and compliance, and plan for long-term upgrades without compromising essential service and maintaining our commitment to access and excellence in supporting our students and community,” he added.

