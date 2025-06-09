GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting a Disaster Relief Drive for victims of the recent tornado in St. Louis now through June 30, through its volunteer effort known as “Trailblazers Give Back.”

Donations from team members and the public will be collected at the Campus Safety office, located at Elm/Godfrey Road at the North Entrance to the Godfrey Campus – then distributed through the Urban League of St. Louis.

“Although our campuses are located across the river, St. Louis is home to many of our team members, students, family and friends, so this cause is close to our hearts,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following items have been requested:

Paper towels

Cleaning products

Disinfecting wipes

Flashlights/batteries

Bleach

First aid kits

Ponchos

Toiletries

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that hit St. Louis on Friday, May 16, was an EF-3, with damaging winds up to 152 mph. At times, it was up to a mile wide as it tore through the city. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the storm killed five people, injured 38, damaged about 5,000 buildings, and left more than 23,000 homes and businesses without power.

Multiple organizations are offering disaster relief efforts, including the Urban League, which is hosting large-scale food, toiletry and resource giveaways for community members in need, among other efforts.

Trailblazers Give Back is a volunteer effort that engages Lewis and Clark team members to be involved and give back to the college’s surrounding communities. The program’s grassroots efforts are often born from individual team members’ ideas and suggestions.

Anyone who has questions can contact Jackson via email at chdjackson@lc.edu or by phone at (618) 468-5000.

More like this: