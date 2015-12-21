GODFREY — Trailblazers Baseball Coach Randy Martz is being inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame next spring

Martz has been the head coach at Lewis and Clark Community College for 26 years. Additionally, he was manager of the River City Rascals for two years, and has been the pitching coach for the Gateway Grizzlies, of the Frontier League, since 2007. This year will be his last with the Grizzlies.

Prior to his coaching career, Martz played baseball and football for the University of South Carolina. He was a first round draft pick for the Chicago Cubs in 1977 and the No. 12 pick overall. Martz pitched for the Cubs from 1980-82 and the White Sox in 1983.

Martz was inducted into the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame as a player in 2014 and the Harrisburg Pennsylvania Hall of Fame as a player in 2011. He was inducted into the Lewis and Clark Community College Hall of Fame in 2012 as part of the 1996 Lewis and Clark Baseball JUCO World Series team. Martz also guided Jason “Izzy” Isringhausen at Lewis and Clark in the early 1990s. Isringhausen would go on to star for the St. Louis Cardinals and other teams, and rack up 300 career saves as a closer.

“Being inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame really validates my whole baseball career,” Martz said. “My favorite part of coaching is the kids you coach - to see them have a successful life after here.”

Martz came to L&C to take a team that was lackluster and, in 1996, lead that team to Region and District championships and a third place finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NCJAA) National Tournament at the USA Olympic Stadium in Millington, Tennessee.

“While Coach Martz has been devoted to baseball for many, many years at both the amateur and professional levels, his coaching efforts at L&C, in my opinion, have been the most remarkable,” said L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler.

A dinner honoring the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2016 inductees will take place on Thursday, April 14 at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets can be purchased by calling Larry Donovan at (636) 671-7147.

For the latest Trailblazer news, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.

