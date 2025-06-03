GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s newest student trustee, Jim Eck, of Grafton, is a non-traditional Nursing major pursuing his second career.

Eck graduated high school in 1982, earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and built a successful career, retiring as president of Dominion Energy Ohio and West Virginia in 2022.

Now, he’s pursuing his passion for healthcare through Lewis and Clark, in pursuit of an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) in May 2026.

“I decided to enroll at Lewis and Clark for its outstanding Nursing program,” he said. “I wanted to serve those in need, and nursing enables me to provide comfort and care.”

Eck's dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. This past spring, he received the Touching Lives Nursing Award at the college.

His enthusiasm for helping others extends beyond Lewis and Clark — he’s also a trustee of the New Piasa Chautauqua Church Assembly, a volunteer with the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, and a Summer Sunday School teacher.

He’s also already working in the field – as a patient care technician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

When he’s not studying or volunteering, Jim enjoys life to the fullest.

“I’m a foodie. I love to try local restaurants. I’m starting to bake a bit,” he said. “I enjoy working out while watching ESPN, and I love walking and biking along the Great River Road. Dropping the top on my 18-year-old Toyota convertible and taking the Brussels Ferry to grab Calhoun County peaches is just about the best day of the summer.”

Eck’s journey is also deeply personal. He credits his late father as a guiding influence.

“He was such a kind, sacrificing, and gentle man,” he said. “He gave me so many helpful tips. He used to say, ‘you can never unspeak the spoken word, so choose your words not to hurt others.”

Lewis and Clark President Ken Trzaska said he’s excited to welcome Eck to the Board.

“We’ve already begun planning several initiatives to engage directly with our students,” Trzaska said.

Eck speaks highly of Lewis and Clark’s Nursing program and encourages others to consider it.

“The instructors are so invested and committed to your success,” he said. “They are inspiring. My two favorite memories at LC happen over and over: when an instructor stops to make sure you really understand a concept, and when fellow students put their interests aside to help another student succeed.”

“Getting into clinical rotations brings such special and unique connections with your patients,” he added.

He also praises the college’s broader mission.

“Lewis and Clark is such a special institution,” Eck said. “It brings opportunities to so many amazing students, many who may not otherwise have the chance to attend college and create new futures for themselves.”

Looking ahead, Jim hopes to serve patients in mental health, hospice, or geriatric care, and dreams of participating in healthcare mission trips both in the U.S. and abroad.

Student trustees are elected for office by the student body and serve as advisory members of the Board for a period of one year.

Three trustees were elected by the residents of Lewis and Clark Community College District 536 during the consolidated election this past April to serve six-year terms.

Trustee Donna Ware, of Alton, returns to the Board, having been elected to a full term this spring. She was previously appointed in March 2023 to serve a board vacancy, which she did until her election. She holds a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis. She currently works as an Executive Director of Planning and Design with BJC HealthCare, with more than 30 years in architecture, and periodically teaches a graduate-level seminar for architecture students at Washington University’s Sam Fox School of Design on designing healthcare environments. Ware is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), has served on the Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo Advisory Board since 2014 and has been on the ACE Mentor Program’s Board of Directors, St. Louis Chapter, since 2018.

Tammy Smith-Williams, of Alton, is a 1986 graduate of Alton High School. She also attended Lewis and Clark Community College and received a Certified Nursing Assistance License. She retired on May 1, 2023, from Alton Mental Health Center after working full-time for 29 years. She is a former fourth ward Alderwoman for the City of Alton. She is currently volunteering as an Intake Specialist for Madison County Urban League in Alton. Smith-Williams founded A Precious Organization for Sickle Cell, a community-based organization aimed at getting information, tools and resources needed for the management of sickle cell to individuals living with this disease and their caregivers. She partnered with the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois and has helped hundreds of families here in our community. She is married to Eric Williams and has five adult children, two adult stepchildren, and 18 grandchildren.

Dr. Abigail Eilerman is a graduate of Jersey Community High School. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy. Eilerman is an Assistant Professor and Section Head of Pharmacology at the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine in Alton. Prior to joining the School of Dental Medicine in 2020, she practiced as a specialty pharmacist and managed a Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy in Springfield, Illinois. She continues to work as a specialty pharmacist with Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy and as a pharmacist with the Washington University School of Medicine Division of Infectious Diseases in St. Louis. Eilerman serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Illinois Rural Health Association and is a member of the Illinois Pharmacists Association. She lives in Jerseyville with her husband, Jeff, and their four children.

“The synergy already felt within our Board is truly energizing—an essential foundation for effective, forward-thinking governance to benefit our entire campus community,” Trzaska said. “I’m personally excited about the opportunities ahead as we work together to lead the college in positive and meaningful ways.

