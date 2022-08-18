GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is announcing its list of scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year, and it’s the biggest group to date.

Of more than 400 applicants from throughout the college’s district this year, 155 students accepted awards for the academic year beginning next Monday, Aug. 22.

Extending the scholarship deadline, the support of current and new donors, and the efforts of the Scholarship Awarding Committee aided the college in achieving one of the best scholarship awarding cycles experienced to date.

“The Lewis and Clark Community College Financial Aid department and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation offer about 200 scholarships annually, with a value of more than $600,000, including opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and levels of academic achievement,” said L&C President Ken Trzaska. “This year, we are particularly excited to be able to make higher education more accessible for even more students.”

The application is made available each year in October at lc.edu/scholarships. Applicants complete one online application and are automatically matched to scholarships for which they are eligible. Scholarships are awarded in April by a committee of local educators. Selected students have until June 30 to accept their award. If they decline, the scholarship is awarded to another qualified student.

Scholarships vary in value, but about half cover full tuition and fees, approximately $4,650 for an in-district, full-time student.

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients:

Alhambra— Megan Pickerell, The Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Endowed Scholarship; The Patsy Goss "Onward & Upward" Scholarship

Alton – John Bland, Pathways Program - Engineering Science Scholarship; Bryce Christner, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club - William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship; Elizabeth Cudak, Millicent Foundation; Robi Dublo, The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students; Ethan Eddy, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Virginia Glassbrenner, Bold Enterprises, Inc. Scholarship; Paige Heinemeier, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Jessica Hunt, Monticello College Foundation Scholarship for Deserving Women; Jordan Jones, Distinguished Scholars Award; Kayla Kibbons, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Web Design and Development; Shelby Kulp, Monticello College Foundation Scholarship for Deserving Women; Elyssa Landrum, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Environmental Science; Isabel Montano, Distinguished Scholars Award; Addisyn Neuhaus, Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship; Madeline Newman, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Kendall Peuterbaugh, Distinguished Scholars Award; Xander Reedy, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Architectural Technology; Chamille Relford, Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship for Alton Area BPW-HS and Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Jada Seay, The Alice Stebbin Wells Scholarship for Criminal Justice; Tonya Vaughn, Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship for Alton Area BPW-Women Over 25; Adam Vowels, The Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Scholarship; Taryn Wallace, Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship and Dr. S. Kalyaranaman Scholarship

Batchtown– Jacquelyn Barczewski, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship - Student Activities President and The Patsy Goss "Onward & Upward" Scholarship

Benld – Briget Dolliger, Monticello College Foundation Scholarship for Deserving Women; Samantha Musk, L&C Board of Trustees - Transfer Scholarship; Zachary Reiniesch, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Process Operations Technology

Bethalto – Kaylyn Aiello, Distinguished Scholars Award; Joel Barker, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship - Student Trustee; Leigha Callison, Junior League of Greater Alton Women's Empowerment Scholarship; Ryanne Clendenny, Distinguished Scholars Award; Mandy Drew, The Carol A. Kempske Scholarship for Women; Isabella Harned, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Gwen Heckert, The O'Neil Family Scholarship; Tanna Hoffmann, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Sierra LaTempt, The Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship; Hannah McCann, Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship; John Morrissey, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club ­- William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship; Isabella Norton, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Makenzie Rexford, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Paralegal; Tyler Vaughn, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Engineering; Gracelyn Water, L&C Board of Trustees - Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship; Grace Witsken, The Wanita E. & Wilbur R.L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship

Brighton – Brandon Dunsing, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Automotive Technology and Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club –William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship; Kayla LeMarr, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Madison Schneider, Distinguished Scholars Award

Bunker Hill – Dawson Baker, L&C Board of Trustees - Transfer Scholarship; Amanda Hardwick, The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students; Wyatt Heflin, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship; Abigail Krug Scott, Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarship; Karli Yotter, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

Carlinville – Alexandria Jenkins, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Medical Assisting; Brogan Oswald, Post Baccalaureate Associate Degree Career Scholarship

Carrollton – Graci Albrecht, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Child Development; and The Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship; Gabrielle Carroll, Dr. S. Kalyaranaman Scholarship; Grace Rawe, The O'Neil Family Scholarship

Collinsville – Alissa Jedliska, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Dental Assisting

Dorsey – Justin Bertels, Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Technology Scholarship; Linsa Dean, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship - Editor-in-Chief of the Bridge and The Myrtle & Virgil Jacoby Scholarship; Deanna Lawrence, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship; Lyla Stacey, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Exercise Science

Dow– Samantha Weishaupt, Distinguished Scholars Award

East Alton– Katherine Lawson, Monticello College Foundation Scholarship for Deserving Women; Audrie Meadows, Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women; Olivia Mouser, The Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship

East Saint Louis – Demonte Morris, Phillips 66 PTEC Minority Scholarship

Edwardsville– Clayton Bounds, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Paramedicine; Pamela Dickerson, L&C Alumni Association Scholarship; Brian Robbins, Charles "Bud" Puckett Memorial Scholarship; Ann Schmidt, L&C Board of Trustees - Transfer Scholarship; Owen Szedlar, The Jacob Rose Memorial Scholarship for Physical Science; Kamryn Van Arsdale, Mildred L. Thompson Scholarship for Nursing Students

Eldred – Angie Carpenter, The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship; Kate Merriman, Distinguished Scholars Award

Fairmont City– Liliana Alcazar, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Dental Hygiene

Florissant – Natalie O'Rando, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship

Gillespie– Lanie Doty, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Elizabeth Eaker, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Cole Frensko, The Eric & Joan Gowin Scholarship for Construction Management; Olivia Kidwell, John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship - non-endowed

Glen Carbon– Julia Drost, The Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Endowed Scholarship; Caley Hitt, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Management

Godfrey– Alexia Conrad, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship – Nursing and The Jane K. Bruker Memorial Scholarship in Nursing; Thomas Ennis, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship; Zayna Fuller, Godfrey Women's Club Scholarship; Richard Goewey, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship; Sloane Gottlob, Distinguished Scholars Award; Elizabeth Gross, Distinguished Scholars Award; Elana Hatcher, Distinguished Scholars Award; Tyler Jones, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship; Ashley Kiel, Distinguished Scholars Award; Samuel Kuithe, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Welding Technology; Gabriel Levi, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Radio Broadcasting and The Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship; Hannah McKee, Monticello College Foundation Scholarship for Deserving Women; Seth Paul, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Hayley Porter, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Lydia Randazzo, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Cassia Short, Germania Brew Haus Scholarship; Madison Wallace, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Occupational Therapy Assistant; Monica Wendle, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

Golden Eagle– Megan Colp, The Childhood Development Program Scholarship and The Larry D. Underwood Scholarship; Isabella Friedel, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Josie Friedel, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Ellie Nolte, John L. & Betty L. McDaniels Endowed Scholarship; Alexandra Schulte, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

Granite City– Janiah Jones, L&C Board of Trustees Minority Student Scholarship; Allison Ledbetter, Trish Tolle Scholarship for Occupational Therapy Assistant Students

Greenfield – Joelle Ford, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Samuel Walker, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

Hardin– Elly Pohlman, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Maggie Toppmeyer, Distinguished Scholars Award

Jerseyville– Thomas Albrecht, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Andrew Beck, The Scott Credit Union Scholarship; Belle Blackorby, Linda K. Nevlin Humanities Scholarship; Erica Blasa, Monticello College Foundation Scholarship for Deserving Women; Carly Daniels, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Ronald Guilander, The Lawrence F. and Ellen Jane Gallo Endowed Scholarship; Ronald Guilander, The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students; Samuel Lamer, L&C Board of Trustees - Transfer Scholarship; Kathryn Mueller, Distinguished Scholars Award; Kyndal Price, The Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship - Non-Endowed; Reagan Reynolds, L&C Board of Trustees - Transfer Scholarship; Kailey Smith, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Health Information and Medical Coding; Garret Smith, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Abigail Spencer, L&C Board of Trustees - Transfer Scholarship; Lynn Williams, HSHS St. Francis Hospital Scholarship

Kane– Andrew Platto, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Industrial Electricity

Moro– Morgan Twente, Distinguished Scholars Award

Mount Olive – Samantha Jensen, John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

New Douglas – Ashley Ellis, Distinguished Scholars Award

Newton – Tori Zumbahlen, Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship

Piasa – Mallory Clevenger, Busey Bank Scholarship

Plainview– Aubrey Marsolais, The Susan Hemminger & Robert Awe Educational Scholarship

Red Bud – Darran Ferrell, L&C Board of Trustees Minority Student Scholarship

Rockbridge– Janan Klaffer, Distinguished Scholars Award

Roodhouse – Justin Chapman, Distinguished Scholars Award

Rosewood Heights– Mark Vann, Illinois Health Improvement Association Scholarshi

Roxana– Nadia Doyle, Monticello College Foundation Scholarship for Deserving Women and Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship; Robert Phillips, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Criminal Justice; Kaleigh Thien, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

Royal Lakes – Juliene Lefler, The Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship

Saint Louis, Missouri – Demondre Gunter, L&C Board of Trustees Minority Student Scholarship

Shipman – Kylie Kasarda, L&C Board of Trustees - Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship

Staunton – Jacob Futrell, Pathways Program - Engineering Science Scholarship; Breydon Martin, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship; McKenzie Parish, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Graphic Design; Jordan Staggs, Distinguished Scholars Award

Swansea ­– Keir Walker, Phillips66 PTEC Minority Scholarship and Phillips66 PTEC Scholarship

White Hall– Marisa Haskell, L&C Valedictorian Scholarship

Wood River– Elizabeth Arnold, The Judy Retzer Memorial Scholarship; Hanah Ball, Phillips 66 PTEC Minority Scholarship; Nyki Greeling, Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship for Students at Roxana and East Alton/Wood River High Schools; Grant Greenwell, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship - Information Technology; Gage Young, L&C Board of Trustees - Talent Scholarship

For more information, contact the L&C Foundation at (618) 468-2010 or L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223 or visit www.lc.edu/scholarships.

