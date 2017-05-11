GODFREY – The women’s tennis team wrapped up their fourth and final day of play Wednesday in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Tournament in Tucson, Arizona.

The Trailblazers posted 10 points. Results for each single flight are:

No. 1 Maddie Swiecki lost 0-6, 0-6 Sunday to Amelie Saint-Dizier, of Eastern Arizona. She lost 1-8 Monday to Sarah Frendo, of Cowley, in a pro set. Swiecki is a sophomore from Maryville, Illinois.

No. 2 Marta Garcia lost Sunday 0-6, 0-6 to Sarah Manseri, No. 8 seed from Seward. She won 8-2 Monday against Alexis Blackmon from Waubonsee, and lost 4-8 Tuesday to Saera Kanda, of Collin County. Garcia is a freshman from Grenada, Spain.

No. 3 Jane Grieser lost 0-6, 0-6 to Sara Petric, of Cowley, on Sunday, won 8-6 against April Rudolph, of Jones County, and lost to No. 5 seed Oriane Yehouenou, of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Grieser is a sophomore from Springfield, Illinois.

No. 4 Laura Moore lost 1-6,3-6 to Taylor Miller, of Meridian on Sunday. She lost 0-8 to Nikita Hill, of North Central Texas, on Monday. Moore is a freshman from Godfrey, Illinois.

No. 5 Anna Holland defeated Rebecca Lefever, of DuPage 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 on Sunday, and lost Monday 1-6, 2-6 to Casandra Ruiz, of St. Petersburg. Holland is a freshman from Edwardsville, Illinois.

No. 6 Anna Ballard defeated Rebekah Larson, of Eastern Arizona, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday. She lost 0-6, 0-6 to top-seeded Elena Tendero, of Tyler Junior College, on Monday. Ballard is a freshman from Roxana, Illinois.

In doubles, Swiecki/Grieser defeated Bukhanova/Owen 7-5, 6-2 Sunday and lost Monday to No. 5 seed Acuna/Morel 2-6, 1-6.

Garcia/Moore lost to Sharpton/Thompson 2-6, 3-6 Sunday and defeated Anderson/Wolford 8-1 on Tuesday in the second flight consolation qualifier. They defeated Marin/Milne 8-3 on Wednesday in the consolation semifinal and lost 3-8 to Miller/Sollie in the final round Wednesday afternoon.

Ballard/Holland lost Sunday to 2-6, 1-6 to Berrios/Ralston and defeated Ambriz/Ruiz 8-1 in the third flight consolation qualifier. On Wednesday, they lost 1-8 to fourth seeded Fournier/Nelson in the consolation semifinal.

“The women competed well and had a good time. This is a wonderful opportunity for them to play top-ranked tennis players from across the country,” said Head Coach Johnna Kinney.

This year’s tournament was held at the Reffkin Tennis Center in Tuscon, Arizona from May 7-12. For tournament results, visit http://bit.ly/2qB7pez.

The Trailblazers earned their trip to nationals by defeating Rend Lake 9-0 in the NJCAA Region 24 Tournament on April 22. This is the women’s fifth consecutive trip to nationals.

To view/download images of Trailblazers tennis visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/. For more information on Trailblazers athletics, visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics/ or call (618) 468-6002.

