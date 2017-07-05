GODFREY – Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center save lives.

The Veterans Club will be hosting the Summer KSHE-95 Blood Drive on L&C’s Godfrey campus in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on this great campus and community event,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services and Vets Club Advisor Terry Lane. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”

Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive T-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing for a vacation package valued at $2500.

KSHE-95 will be broadcasting live from campus on Friday, including the Morning Rock Show.

To make an appointment for the blood drive, visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org (Sponsor Code 10576) or call the Blood Center at (866) 448-3253. Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. For more information, contact Lane attdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500.

