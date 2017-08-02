



GODFREY – Lewis and Clark will launch a new program in Instrumentation and Control Systems this fall, and interested students are encouraged to apply and enroll now.

The program, which is an offshoot of the college’s popular Process Operations Technology program, will include an Associate in Applied Science and Certificate of Proficiency. Both programs are housed at L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville.

Students will learn skills in calibration, assembly, repair and more, and will largely be working with electronics. Graduates are needed in almost any industry, typically work day shifts, and can make $45,000-65,000 right out of the program.

“Local employers like Phillips66 have expressed their need for professionals who can diagnose, troubleshoot and fix equipment issues on site,” said Program Coordinator Jim Witt. “While process techs run the machines, instrumentation techs are the repairmen and women that come in and help ensure that processes continue to run smoothly.”

Dean of Career Programs Sue Czerwinksi said one of the program’s strengths is the college’s capacity for hands-on training.

“Through simulations on our N.O. Nelson Campus and internship opportunities with the National Corn to Ethanol Research Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, our students have the unique opportunity to experience the same operations and controls environment they will utilize on the job,” Czerwinksi said. “This gives our graduates an advantage in the job market.”

For more information on enrolling, visit www.lc.edu/program/instrumentation or contact Witt at (618) 468-5832 or jlwitt@lc.edu.

