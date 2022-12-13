GODFREY - The community’s college has a new look and feel going into the new year.

Lewis and Clark Community College publicly unveiled new branding, including new logos and the addition of new colors to the college’s palette, during a Brand Launch Party at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 in The Commons.

“Lewis and Clark has been a staple of our communities for more than 50 years, and for all or most of it – our branding has been the same,” said L&C Manager of Marketing & PR Laura Inlow. “Meanwhile, the college is always growing and changing – looking for new ways to innovate and expand access to students. We felt it was time that our branding more effectively reflect who we are as a student-focused, forward-thinking institution.”

The new branding consists of a new typeface family (Raleway) the addition of new colors (black, gray and sunglow), and a suite of new logos – all of which were revealed during a short program in front of more than 200 guests, including team members, students and prominent members of the community.

“We are honored that so many people came to celebrate this momentous occasion with us today,” said President Ken Trzaska. “We’re looking forward to many great days ahead – including a reimagining of the college’s Main Complex.”

Following Lewis and Clark’s 50th anniversary in 2020, the college began an extensive brand and website refresh project with the two-year higher education experts at Interact Communications to uncover an impactful brand that would speak to the college’s many constituents on a personal and emotional level.

The year-long patented research process included multiple rounds of internal and external focus groups and a random phone survey given to a sampling of 500 district residents. The process uncovered community perceptions of the college, which Interact’s design team, along with L&C’s Marketing & PR department, married with the college’s goals and aspirations to create a new brand manifesto and graphical treatment that both honors the college’s rich past and looks to a bright future.

“Our update pays homage to the college’s impressive history, while at the same time incorporating a modern twist and bringing the college’s look and feel into the 21st century,” Inlow said. “It’s been a long road, and we’re so excited to finally be able to share this with the larger community. We also want to thank everyone who has contributed and helped make this launch a success.”

Over the next several months, the community can expect to see the old logos around L&C’s campuses replaced with the new, beginning with the college’s Godfrey Road sign, which was unveiled during Monday’s event.

